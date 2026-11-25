Kenny’s Corner: Sweet Potato Me, Please

When I think about Thanksgiving, the first thing that comes to my mind is sweet potato pie. I’m not speaking for anybody else. Y’all can have your traditions. Mine comes in an aluminum pan.

I’m not a big food guy. Most days, I eat to keep my body strong, healthy, and functioning. So when I tell you one dessert has a hold on me, understand that it’s not really about the dessert. I’ll get to that.

But first, Thanksgiving. I have one request. Maybe two. Okay, I have notes.

If we’re eating turkey, I would like mine deep-fried. Cajun, preferably. Turkey already has a lot to overcome with me. It looks too much like a vulture. I don’t know if they’re cousins, but somebody needs to check the family reunion pictures. And that thing hanging from its neck? There’s a lot going on with this bird before we even get to seasoning.

Then there’s cranberry sauce. I don’t understand food that comes out of a can and still looks like the can once you take it out.

And stuffing. What is happening? It looks like cornbread got into an argument with a vegetable garden. People say, “That’s the good stuff.” Well, somebody explain the stuff.

You can’t eat everybody’s macaroni and cheese, either. Everybody deserves love. Everybody does not deserve responsibility for the macaroni. Some people need to bring ice. Sealed ice.

Then there’s ham. How did it get invited? Turkey gets to headline the show, but somehow a pig shows up every year like a plus-one nobody invited.

We could reconsider a few Thanksgiving traditions. But leave my sweet potato pie alone.

And before somebody offers me pumpkin pie as a substitute, let’s establish some boundaries.

When I see a pumpkin, I think squash. I think zucchini. Nobody has ever said, “Kenny, come get a slice of this zucchini pie,” and watched me break the law in my car to get it.

I don’t understand why sweet potato pie and pumpkin pie are even up for debate. You’re welcome to your opinion. Just don’t put it on my plate.

Because here’s the thing. All that other food is just food. Sweet potato pie is a person.

My mama’s mama. Her name was Hun. Short for Honey.

Hun made the most amazing sweet potato pie. I was about seven or eight, and her kitchen was small. No counter. Everything happened on the table. She’d let me grab some of the ingredients, and I can still see the Pillsbury crust in that blue wrapping with the red-and-white letters.

But I never watched her put it all together. Mostly, we just talked while she cooked.

I wish I had asked her how she made it. Not just what went in it, but how much, how long, and whatever she was doing that made hers taste like hers.

I remember mashed sweet potatoes. Maybe cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and some other stuff. That is the full extent of my investigation. In my defense, I was seven. Clearly, I should have asked more questions.

I’ve had good pies since. Coworkers, friends, their mothers, grandmothers, and aunts have all contributed to the research. Even Patti LaBelle has a decent sweet potato pie. Patti can sing, but Hun had the pie vocals.

There was nothing like hers.

That’s the part of Thanksgiving you can’t always recreate. You can fill the same plate and still miss the person who used to fill it.

So here’s my real request. This Thursday, before the plates get cleared, find whoever makes the thing you love. Ask them to show you. Not just what goes in it. How much, how long, and whatever they’re doing that makes it taste like theirs. Sit in that kitchen a little longer. Talk while they cook.

Just this time, watch too.

And if anybody wants to make me a sweet potato pie, feel free. An aluminum pan is fine. I can sample it. I can come by. No problem.

Happy Thanksgiving, family. Save me a slice.

Actually, just make me my own pie.

Kenny Robertson, an educator and comedian, is a native of Ridgeway.