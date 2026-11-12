Letter: A Closer Look at the Scores

After reading Midlands STEM’s October 15, 2026 The Voice promotional ad (page 1b), I am providing brief details about Fairfield County school report cards. The intent of the 1996 South Carolina Public Charter School Act is for charter schools to achieve excellence by closing learning gaps, but my personal research has not borne that out.

The South Carolina Education Oversight Committee scores schools as “Unsatisfactory,” “Below Average,” “Average,” “Good,” or “Excellent.” I am unaware of any technical assignment of a “B” score.

According to schoolreportcards.com, in school year 25/26, Fairfield Middle School and Midlands STEM Middle School each scored “Average,” with scores of 39 and 43 respectively.

Fairfield Central High School and Midlands STEM High School each scored “Good,” with scores of 62 and 63 respectively.

Notably missing from the ad is that both Midlands STEM Elementary School and Fairfield Elementary School scored “Below Average,” with each scoring 41. Also missing is that Fairfield Magnet school, operated by Fairfield County School District and teaching through sixth grade, has impressively scored “Excellent” for three years (or more) in a row.

Scores for other elementary schools operated by Fairfield County School District are: Geiger=Good (54); Kelly Miller=Average (49); McCrorey-Liston= Average (50). All of these schools’ scores exceed Fairfield Elementary’s and Midlands STEM’s.

I am not affiliated with any of the schools or with either school district and my research is personal in nature. I have previously advised Fairfield County School District of its obligation to provide and explain details such as these to the entire Community, but, as recently as February 2026, the School District and the Board have flatly declined to reply to or honor my advisories.

Jarringly, Fairfield County School District has advised me that it does not proactively conduct impact analyses regarding adverse effects of student exodus to charter schools. Equally jarringly, the School District receives – and will continue to receive – Fairfield County statutorily designated tax revenues regardless of student exodus.

I appreciate The Voice for giving a voice to all Fairfield County and Blythewood residents. Keep up the fine work.

John Boozer

Fairfield County