Letter: Shifting Dynamics in the Electorate

With 45% of voters identifying as Independents, it’s clear that the dynamics of elections have shifted significantly. This election cycle has shown that candidates who actively engaged with Independent voters generally outperformed those who treated their campaigns as if they were still in a tightly focused party primary.

In 2026, Independent voters are no longer an outlier; they represent the largest and fastest-growing segment of the American electorate. Their emergence highlights what the two-party establishment may prefer to ignore: millions of Americans are tired of waiting for Washington to take meaningful action.

The critical question is no longer whether Independent voters have influence—they do, and their impact was decisive in nearly every competitive election across the country. The real question is whether the political system will evolve to adequately represent them, or if it will persist in favoring two parties that an increasing number of Americans no longer trust.

Randy Bright

Ridgeway