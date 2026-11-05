McDaniel wins fifth term

SC House Dist. 41 Representative Annie McDaniel

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — Democratic incumbent State Rep. Annie E. McDaniel secured a fifth term representing South Carolina House District 41 on Tuesday, defeating challenger Tibi Czentye (Republican) in a decisive win.

According to unofficial election results, McDaniel garnered 11,712 votes (66.32%) to Czentye’s 5,940 votes (33.63%) in the tri-county district spanning Fairfield, Chester, and northern Richland counties, including parts of Blythewood.

Following her victory, McDaniel took to Facebook to express gratitude to voters and pledged to continue advocating for working families and rural development.

“I give thanks to God and to the people of Chester, Fairfield, and Richland counties for re-electing me to the South Carolina House,” McDaniel said in a post-election statement. “To everyone who laid the groundwork, knocked on doors, made calls, put up signs, gave rides, prayed, and voted: you made this victory possible.”

McDaniel addressed the heated campaign, emphasizing her record of constituent service.

“You saw past the negative campaigning and put your trust in proven service,” McDaniel said. “I’m grateful for your trust. Now let’s get back to work!”

Looking ahead to her upcoming two-year legislative term, McDaniel said her top priorities include strengthening public education, expanding rural healthcare access, supporting seniors and military veterans, and bringing economic opportunity to rural communities.

“Whoever you voted for, I’m here to serve you,” McDaniel added.

Czentye, who was making his first bid for the state legislative seat, congratulated McDaniel on Wednesday and thanked the campaign volunteers and voters who supported his effort.

“While last night’s election did not turn out as we had hoped, I want to extend my sincere congratulations to Representative Annie McDaniel on her reelection to the South Carolina House of Representatives,” Czentye said in a statement on Facebook. “Although we may have different perspectives on certain issues, I believe we all share a common desire to see our communities succeed. I wish Representative McDaniel the very best as she continues serving the people of House District 41.”

Czentye said the campaign allowed him to connect with residents throughout the region and affirmed his desire to stay involved in local civic life.

“Running for office has only strengthened my appreciation for the communities of Chester County, Fairfield County, and Blythewood, and the people who call them home,” Czentye said. “An election may mark the end of a campaign, but it does not have to mark the end of our efforts to make a difference.”

District 41 encompasses all of Fairfield County along with portions of Chester and northern Richland counties.