Nine county properties to be auctioned Nov. 27-Dec. 9

WINNSBORO — Fairfield County has scheduled an online auction to sell nine surplus, county-owned properties later this month, marking the next step in the county’s plan to offload underutilized real estate.

The online-only auction will be conducted by Greenville-based Terry Howe Auction Company. Bidding opens Friday, Nov. 27, and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The nine properties up for bid include eight vacant lots and one tract featuring a vacant building:

Sweet Prospect Road Tract (Parcel 068-00-00-006-000) – Vacant lot Gaither Street Tract (Parcel 126-01-16-003-000) – Vacant lot 440 W. College St. (Parcel 126-01-26-007-000) – Vacant lot 550 Fourth St. (Parcel 126-03-23-002-000) – Vacant lot 128 Sixth St. (Parcel 145-02-02-012-000) – Vacant lot 161 State Hwy. 34 E. (Parcel 145-03-02-007-000) – Vacant lot State Highway 34 Tract (Parcel 145-03-02-008-000) – Vacant lot 229 Bishop Squirewell (Parcel 186-02-04-007-000) – Vacant lot Syrup Mill Road Tract (Parcel 200-00-00-053-000) – Vacant building

The upcoming sale stems from a review launched earlier this year by an internal six-member Surplus Property Committee. The group evaluated 27 county-owned parcels to determine which sites could be sold to free up capital in the county budget.

County Planning Manager Joseph Toledo previously told County Council that the nine auction properties are generally smaller, residential-zoned parcels. Many were absorbed into county inventory after failing to sell through previous delinquent tax sales and the Forfeited Lands Commission.

In September, council authorized spending approximately $27,450 to have commercial real estate firm CBRE appraise the surplus properties. County officials indicated the appraised values would serve as the starting bids to ensure the county recoups its investment.

While these nine parcels are heading to the auction block, six larger “premier” county properties are being handled through a separate Request for Proposals (RFP) process. Those higher-profile sites—which include the former county administration building on Columbia Road, the downtown Winnsboro farmers market building, and the industrial megasite on Valencia Road—are being marketed to solicit specific economic development proposals rather than simply selling to the highest bidder.

Bidders interested in participating in the online auction can view property details, parcel maps, terms, and registration requirements on the auctioneer’s website at www.terryhowe.com.