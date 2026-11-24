Peak named Fairfield County Probate Judge

Sharon Peak

WINNSBORO – Following the death of Fairfield County Probate Judge Brad Caulder, Sharon Peak has been appointed by the Governor of South Carolina to serve as Fairfield County Probate Judge until the 2028 General Election.

Peak was officially sworn in as Fairfield County Probate Judge on Nov. 19, 2026.

A lifelong resident of Fairfield County, Peak brings more than seven years of experience working in Fairfield County Probate Court.

Peak began her service with the Probate Court in May 2019, when she was hired as a clerk by then-Probate Judge Pam Renwick. During her time as a clerk, Peak gained extensive knowledge of Probate Court operations through working directly with members of the public and assisting them with questions and concerns related to probate matters.

Probate Court handles a wide range of important and often sensitive matters, including estates of deceased loved ones, guardianships and conservatorships, marriage licenses, and mental health proceedings.

Following Judge Renwick’s retirement, Peak continued her service with the Probate Court under Judge Caulder. On July 15, 2025, Judge Caulder appointed and swore Peak in as Deputy Judge of Probate for Fairfield County.

In her role as Deputy Judge, Peak gained additional courtroom experience, including presiding over hearings and assisting with the administration of the court.

Peak is a graduate of Winnsboro High School and has spent her entire life in Fairfield County. She is married to Trip Peak, who works for the Town of Winnsboro. Together, they have three children and four grandchildren.

As Probate Judge, Peak will oversee the Fairfield County Probate Court and continue providing services to residents throughout the county while serving the remainder of the current term through the 2028 General Election.