Pedestrian dies in crash at Hwy 321 and Sharpe Road

BLYTHEWOOD – A pedestrian has died in a crash that occurred at 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2., on US Hwy. 321at Sharpe Road, according to Lance Corporal Brittany Glover with the SC Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a 2025 Nissan Sentra with one occupant who was not injured and a 2021 Mazda CX-9 with one occupant who was not injured.

The Nissan Sentra was traveling south on US 321, and the Mazda CX-9 was traveling north on US 321. The pedestrian was walking north in the southbound lane when it was struck by both units, according to Glover.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released by the Richland County Coroner, was injured and succumbed to the injuries on scene, Glover’s report states.

The collision remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and the Richland County Coroner’s office.