Powerhouse Fitness Celebrates Grand Opening –

BLYTHEWOOD – Founder and CEO Janiya Cunigan (left, holding scissors) officially welcomed the community to Powerhouse Fitness’s new home at 208 and 212 Main St. in Blythewood with a ribbon-cutting celebration and an open house.

Guests gathered on the outdoor patio between the two buildings, a space which Cunigan says they will use as a place where members can connect before and after classes.

For information on class offerings, call 938-218-5253 or email blythewood@powerhousecola.consideration. Follow @powerhouseblythewood on social media.