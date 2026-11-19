Richland County, state officials cut ribbon on Blythewood Road

Cutting the ribbon are, front from left: House Rep. Kambrell Garvin, County Council Chair Jesica Mackey, County Council Vice Chair Derrek Pugh, Blythewood Mayor Sloan Griffin, Councilwoman Gretchen Cooper, County Admin. Leonardo Brown. Back row: Penny Tax Dir. Michael Mahoney, Blythewood Town Councilmembers Andrea Fripp and Rich McKenrick. | Photo: Richland County

BLYTHEWOOD – Richland County held a ribbon cutting Monday morning for what it called a celebration of the completion of the widening of Blythewood Road from the I-77 to Syrup Mill Road. The approximately $15M project was funded by the Transportation Penny Tax paid for by the citizens.

On hand for the ceremony were several county and state officials who praised each other for the road widening accomplishment.

County Councilman Derrek Pugh, who is one of Blythewood’s two elected representatives to county council, spoke to what he called the “amazing …penny at work.”

He said the design on the road widening began in 2018, more than eight years ago. Construction began after Scout announced its plans to build an electric car manufacturing plant in Blythewood just off Blythewood Road.

Pugh said the current 12,500 cars on the road “will increase to 20,000 when Scout Motors is open and up and running.

“We are always excited about making sure that we celebrate our penny tax working for us here in Richland County,” Pugh said.

Blythewood Mayor Sloan Griffin took the opportunity to thank Pugh “for leading and fighting for Blythewood.”

Griffin also gave a special thanks to Blythewood’s other representative on County Council, “our distinguished Councilwoman Gretchen Cooper.”

Director of the Transportation Penny Tax, Michael Mahoney, said the road widening took nine months longer than originally anticipated.

“What you see here today,” Mahoney said, “is a complete circle of the county council supporting its residents. The Transportation Committee has invested somewhere close to $15 million in this community.

“The positive impact of this particular project is expected to have generational impact,” Mahoney said.