Thanksgiving gratitude can transform December holidays

Maybe it comes from getting older, but accumulating a lot of stuff as an adult during the holidays doesn’t create the buzz it did decades ago. If you have children, don’t you remember how it suddenly became more fun to watch them open gifts than it was to receive?

This year, consider taking a lesson from Thanksgiving, a holiday of gratitude, and extending it through January. Give to others – even people you don’t know on the other side of the world – to make their much tougher lives better.

You might, for example, make a donation to something like Heifer.org and purchase chickens or a goat for someone in a third-world country to ensure they have a continuing source of nutrition through eggs and milk. Or you might give to a credible nonprofit agency in a war-torn country to help regular people caught up in the conflict have a little joy during the suffering brought down on them. Or you might give to an international hunger relief agency to fill a family’s stomachs when crops aren’t growing.

Former S.C. Gov. David Beasley, who we’ve called the Jimmy Carter of South Carolina for his Nobel Prize-winning work with the United Nations’ World Food Program, recently described how he and his wife, Mary Wood, decided a while back to not give each other Christmas gifts, but to instead buy food, clothing and children’s gifts for “some of the poorest of the poor. It was the best holiday season ever!” he recalled. “We were blessed as much as those we were trying to bless.”

Last year, monetary donations to the World Food Program were about $6.5 billion – money that helped to provide food for 121 million people in tough places around the globe. But its revenues were down significantly from previous years.

“What better way to love your neighbor than supporting a family that is facing starvation whether it is at home or abroad,” Beasley said. “I have seen what happens when a family is starving in vulnerable areas of extremism.

“I have had more mothers tell me ‘my husband did not want to join ISIS but we had not fed our little girl or little boy in weeks – what were we supposed to do?’ When families are not starving, they are less likely to migrate. They want to stay home but if you can’t feed your family, you do what any mom or dad would do around the world – move!”

Beasley said providing hunger aid helps to stabilize populations and put a crimp in recruitment by extremists, which saves tax money.

“It is a lot cheaper to prevent starvation, migration and conflict versus the thousand times the cost of not doing so,” he said. “In these difficult times of inflation and rising cost of living, please reach out and show compassion and love for your neighbor.”

Retired Charleston Dr. Duke Hagerty routinely sends financial aid to Ukraine, where its patriots are about to be in the fifth year of fighting Russia to maintain freedom.

“Ukrainians have suffered unimaginable hardships and now face a very bleak winter,” he said. “Ukrainians need and deserve our help. We can all help in this struggle for democracy.”

Among the organizations he said he supports are: Rememberukraine.org, Aided.org, Dignitas.Fund and the Come Back Alive Foundation.

Ukrainian native Viktoriya Magid, a Mount Pleasant therapist, encouraged Lowcountry residents to stop by EuroFoods in West Ashley if they want to make cash or other donations to children, families and wounded soldiers. The store, a hub for the Ukrainian community, organizes around a Facebook page called Charleston4Ukraine. (You might want to avoid a website with a similar name.)

In this season of gratitude and thanks, perhaps the practice of thinking outside of our immediate families may provide the greatest gifts of all.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of the Charleston City Paper and Statehouse Report. Have a comment? Send to: feedback@statehousereport.com.