The View from 96: My Thanksgivings

I have always liked Thanksgiving. What is there not to like (except the planning and the cleaning up)? Growing up, I don’t remember being especially excited about the big special dinner. We had fresh home-cooked meals every day. Probably not turkey, but we often had a baked chicken with stuffing. When our hens got too old to lay eggs properly, they went into the oven. Thanksgiving was a day of gratitude and family.

I remember a Thanksgiving when I was newly married and living in New York City. In those small apartments there would often be a small stove with only two eyes and an abbreviated oven. I cooked a Cornish hen with all the trimmings.

In later years, living back in Columbia, I still wanted to go to my mother’s for Thanksgiving and be with the rest of the family. One Thanksgiving, my first husband decided he wanted us to have Thanksgiving for just our family: him, me, our daughter, and his mother. You might say that put me in a bad mood! I was mad, depressed, and felt I had nothing to be thankful for. I still wanted to revel in the arms of my family. He was sure that part of my problem was I didn’t want to do all that work! I muddled through. He was probably right, but we were not married when the next Thanksgiving rolled around!

The Thanksgiving meal now is very special and looked forward to because we know we will not have take-out, chicken tenders, wings or a frozen lasagna as on other days. And if the planners are paying attention, everybody’s favorite dishes will be on the table. I hope nobody would dare have pizza!

My daughter had an interesting Thanksgiving one year. She was in New York on business Thanksgiving week and stayed over to have part of the day with her brother. Heading to the airport on Thanksgiving Day she ran smack into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade! Miraculously, she found a clear path through all the traffic to the Lincoln Tunnel and made her flight in time.

In later years, in my second marriage, our family grew, and we had big Thanksgiving days.

My husband had complete control of the turkey and dressing. After he passed away, I did the Thanksgiving dinner with the help of a dozen or so Smiths. One year the youngest son said he wanted to cook the turkey, as he had always seen his father do it for Thanksgiving. I agreed, but I had no confidence that he knew what he was doing. I watched him like a hawk and wouldn’t leave the kitchen. The turkey was perfect, and a tradition was born! So, for the last twenty-five years, he has been in charge and has honed his skill. He pats it lovingly and I hear him talking to the bird and giving encouragement as he bastes it tenderly. That kindness seems to work!

Raised to be thankful, I am thankful for my good life. Count your blessings, my friends, and have a Happy Thanksgiving.

Jeanette Smith, 96, a Blythewood resident, has been active in the community’s civic affairs for over 50 years. Jeanette’s column was previously called The View from 95.