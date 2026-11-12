The View from 96: The Beach

When I was growing up, the beach was the place everybody, young and old, wanted to go. The older I got, the more I wanted to go. My first trip was to Folly Beach with my dear friend Jean and her family. Folly, at the time, was a non-commercial, quiet place with small houses and few people. As a matter of fact, it took a number of years for Folly to change and have its share of high-rises and tourists. But it had plenty of sun, and that’s where I managed to get my first and only bad sunburn. We spent a whole dollar to rent a surfboard, but had to wait until noon for our turn. Of course, we were determined to use up our allotted two hours. I don’t think I have been near a surfboard since! No more sunburns for me!

Then in the late ‘40s, came the exciting Carolina sorority house parties the first week in June at Myrtle Beach. We were properly chaperoned by a newly married couple at least two years older than us. But that darling couple turned out to be rather controlling. I guess they did not want any of us to drown or be carried away by a stranger on their watch.

We had one sorority sister who was the self-appointed ‘hip’ matron. No one was allowed to go to the pier to dance unless they looked ‘hip’ and could do an acceptable shag. I remember she rolled my short shorts up one more notch before I passed. They were still much longer than today’s skimpy shorts!

And shag we did! One of the best shaggers was a dreamboat lifeguard we all wanted to attract and dance with. I saw him 50 years later at a shag function at Ocean Drive. The years had not been kind and he was not as cute as he to used be. Alas!

Almost none of us had cars, so I have no idea how we all got to these beach house parties.

We walked a lot, but one day we decided to thumb a ride to the Pavilion. I remember being mortified to be picked up by a guy from Carolina we all knew. Probably a good thing!

Few of us had much extra money, so the first year I went, we were lucky to eat a big dinner each day at Chester’s Boarding House. He would take in a limited number of tourists for a family-style midday dinner for fifty cents. I wonder if anybody remembers Chester’s!

As an adult, I learned the fun of going to the beach with family. I took my mother and two aunts to the beach for their first look at the ocean. Turnabout. They had financed my trips and bathing suits for years! I loved going to Isle of Palms with my sisters and our girls. The kids were collecting so many seashells, I made a new rule. The prize goes to the one who finds the smallest and most perfect shell.

Beach camping for the family was a great way to enjoy that fresh wide-open feel of the ocean and beach. I must admit that I now prefer the ocean view from a screened-in porch or a fourth-floor balcony. I camped once with my husband at Huntington Beach State Park when he had work in the area. He’d get up every morning, shower at the bathhouse, put on his suit, grab his brief case and leave me to have a lovely day on the beach.

Over the years, I have spent many happy weeks near water, at the beach, sailing on a lake, or heading somewhere on a cruise. But nothing beats the South Carolina Coast! I was there again just last week. It was the same wonderful trip after all these years. There’s absolutely nothing like it.

Make the trip and soothe your soul!

Jeanette Smith, 96, a Blythewood resident, has been active in the community’s civic affairs for over 50 years. Her column was formerly called The View from 95.