Undefeated Griffins open 1A playoffs at home against Whale Branch

WINNSBORO — After capping their first undefeated regular season in more than a decade, the Fairfield Central Griffins are shifting their focus to November football.
No. 3 seed Fairfield Central (10-0) opens the postseason Friday night at E.K. McLendon Stadium, welcoming the No. 14 seed Whale Branch Warriors (3-6) out of Beaufort County for the first round of the Class 1A Division I playoffs.
The Griffins enter the postseason riding one of the most dominant stretches in program history. Fairfield Central outscored its regular-season opponents by a staggering 449-81 margin, hanging 50 or more points on the board in each of their last four games while rolling to an unblemished Region 3-1A crown.
Fairfield Central’s balanced, explosive offense has caused headaches for opposing defensive coordinators all autumn, averaging nearly 45 points per game.
Through the air, senior quarterback Kamauri Jones has been surgical, throwing for 1,960 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions. His primary weapons on the perimeter have provided constant big-play capability: senior Ty’Quarius Shannon leads the receiving corps with 35 catches for 828 yards and 12 touchdowns, while sophomore Scott Young has hauled in 33 receptions for 686 yards and six scores.
On the ground, the Griffins have amassed 1,793 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns as a team. Senior workhorse Kenyon Douglas paces the rushing attack with 872 yards and 14 touchdowns on 122 carries, heading up a backfield that also features dynamic playmakers Wayne Johnson and Caden Brown.
On the other side of the ball, the Griffin defense posted four shutouts during the regular season, anchored by playmakers Kingston Peay, Kaylin Culp, and Joey Jamison.
This marks the program’s first 10-0 regular-season finish since 2013, when head coach Demetrius Davis led the Griffins to the 2A Division I state title game in his third year at the helm. Now in his 14th season, Davis and the Griffins are built for another deep November run.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at E.K. McLendon Stadium. The winner will advance to the second round next week to host the winner of No. 6 Hampton County (8-2) and No. 11 North Central (4-6).