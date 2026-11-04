Unofficial results: Fairfield voters elect newcomer Robertson, return three incumbents

WINNSBORO – The unofficial results of the Fairfield County Council election give the win to a newcomer, Kenny Robertson, Ridgeway Dist. 1, and three incumbents: Peggy Swearingen, Dist. 3; Doug Pauley, Dist. 5; and Clarence Gilbert, Dist. 7.
Robertson, with 612 votes (53.78%), bested two-term Councilman Dan Ruff, who garnered 523 votes (45.96%).
Incumbent Swearingen won with 507 votes (52.43%) over Kennedi Bates’ 458 votes (47.36%).
Incumbent Pauley, with 397 votes (41.10%), beat out Marvin Jeter, who had 294 votes (30.43%) and Shana L. Harper with 270 votes (27.95%).
Incumbent Clarence Gilbert was unopposed and earned 901 votes (95.95%)
Other results:
- Solicitor, Circuit 6: R. Randy E Newman Jr – 4,806 votes (97.90%)
- Probate Judge: D. Brad Caulder – 8,048 votes (99.05%)
- Auditor: D. Anne Bass – 7,968 votes (99.06%)
- County Treasurer: D. Latishia Brown Robertson – 5,750 votes (65.51%); P. Ashlee Spires Pegg – 3,055 votes (34.24%)
- Soil and Water District Commission: Eric Cathcart – 3,497 votes (51.16%) and William Ladd – 3,263 votes (47.73%)
- School Board District 1: Sylvia Harrison – 989 votes (98.41%)
- School Board District 3: Henry Miller – 850 votes (99.18%)
- School Board District 5: Carl E Jackson Jr – 814 votes (98.07%)
- School Board District 7: Darreyl Davis – 615 votes (54.47%); Kolisa Willingham-Douglas – 506 votes (44.82%).
Results are still pending for the State House of Representatives, District 41 race between Annie McDaniel and Tibi Czentye.