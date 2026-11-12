Welch, Talbert win Midlands STEM board seats

WINNSBORO – Midlands STEM Charter School held its annual Board of Directors elections on Monday, Nov. 2, with incumbent Wes Welch and three newcomers vying for two open seats.

Wes Welch was the top vote-getter with 96 votes, followed by Jimmy Talbert, Jr. with 52 votes, both of whom secured board seats.

Samantha Ban received 41 votes and Courtnie Jones received 25 votes.

Other members of the board include Jennifer Lanier, Jennifer Cunningham, Lauren Beck, Kevin Thomas and Justin Coleman.

“We thank all of the candidates that put themselves up for election this year,” said Board Chair Kevin Thomas. “We also thank Ashley Varnadore for her service before deciding not to seek reelection this year. Congratulations to Wes Welch and Jimmy Talbert for their victories and to the other candidates who ran.”

There is no geographical requirement for charter school board candidates. Parents and staff of the school elect their board members.