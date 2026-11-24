Westwood High student charged after knife found in lunchbox

BLYTHEWOOD – A 14-year-old Westwood High School student is facing a weapons charge after security screening detected a knife inside her lunchbox Monday morning.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. when the knife triggered the school’s walk-through metal detectors. The campus school resource officer was immediately alerted and confiscated the item.

No students or staff were injured, according to RCSD.

The teenager was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and subsequently released into the custody of a parent.

The sheriff’s office did not specify the intended use of the knife. The incident prompted RCSD to issue a reminder that weapons of any kind—including kitchen cutlery brought to cut or prepare lunch—are strictly forbidden on school grounds.

RCSD officials urged parents to speak with their children regarding school safety policies and to inspect backpacks and lunchboxes before students leave home.