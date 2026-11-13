Westwood High student faces assault charge

BLYTHEWOOD – A 15-year-old Westwood High School student has been charged after the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the teen struck another student with a mechanical pencil.

The 15-year-old was charged with third-degree assault and battery and released to a parent, according to the sheriff’s department.

A school resource officer at the school met Nov. 11 with a parent regarding an incident that occurred Nov. 9 between her child and another student, the release said. Investigators determined the 15-year-old struck her child with the pencil.

The incident remains under investigation.