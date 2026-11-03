Woman arrested after shooting at Winnsboro business owner following dispute

Ebony Arnette | Photo: FCSO

WINNSBORO — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says she shot at a business owner following a dispute at a Winnsboro motorsports shop on Monday.

Ebony Arnette was taken into custody and booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. She faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies were dispatched to Burbage Motorsports, located at 70 Independence Road, around 3:50 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of gunfire.

Investigators said a verbal argument broke out between Arnette and employees inside the business. As she was leaving the property, Arnette allegedly fired a gun toward the shop’s owner. Authorities did not report any injuries.

Deputies identified Arnette as the suspect after reviewing surveillance video, gathering physical evidence at the scene and interviewing witnesses. She was located and arrested shortly after the incident.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Robert Byrd at 803-635-4141.