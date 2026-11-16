Worker dies in industrial accident at Ridgeway business

RIDGEWAY – A 39-year-old Columbia man died Friday, Nov. 12 after becoming trapped in a concrete hopper at a Ridgeway business, according to the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

Fairfield County EMS, Fairfield County Fire Service, Fairfield County Rescue Squad and Columbia Richland Fire Rescue 3 responded to the business at Oldcastle APG, 355 Commerce Blvd for a report of an entrapment inside the building, according to the coroner’s office.

After crews rescued Waller from the hopper, EMS personnel confirmed he had no pulse and was not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newberry Pathology will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause of death. The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident.