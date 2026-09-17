Richland County PC recommends denial of commercial rezoning on Langford, Hardscrabble Roads

BLYTHEWOOD – A request to rezone 18.64 acres along Langford Road from rural Homestead to General Commercial was unanimously recommended for denial Monday night. The vote followed a lengthy discussion by Richland County planning commissioners, who debated whether future growth in the area might eventually warrant commercial services.

The property, located on Langford Road near its intersection with Grover Wilson Road (to the west) and Hardscrabble Road (to the east), is owned by Thomas Lydon III and family members—descendants of the Wilson family, one of Blythewood’s founding families. Lydon represented family members in the request for the property to be rezoned to General Commercial.

County planning staff told commissioners the request does not comply with Richland County’s Comprehensive Plan.

According to staff, General Commercial zoning would allow uses whose intensity would not be compatible with the surrounding parcels or existing development pattern. The Comprehensive Plan designates the area for low-density development, primarily single-family neighborhoods on larger parcels.

County staff noted that limited increases in residential density may be appropriate later after infrastructure is adequate and the site is adjacent to a center or higher-density development. The Comprehensive Plan designation, however, does not now support commercial development at the intensity allowed under General Commercial zoning, according to county staff.

Lydon told commissioners the property has been in his family for years.

“This is 18 acres that my sisters and my cousins and I inherited from our grandfather approximately 20 years ago,” Lydon said.

He said the family had not actively marketed the property but had been approached several times by prospective buyers. About a year ago, he said, a developer reached out to the family.

“We did some research, were impressed with the projects that they had done in the Southeast, and we eventually entered into a contract to sell,” Lydon said. “The sale of the property is contingent on the property being rezoned.”

Kevin Garrison, an attorney with Robinson Gray representing the prospective purchaser, told the commission the developer envisions a grocery-store-anchored development with two outparcels.

While commissioners discussed the requested use for a grocery store, they were reminded several times during the meeting that the developer would not be limited to building what was proposed, but would be permitted to build other uses allowed under the commercial zoning district.

Several nearby residents opposed the rezoning, saying commercial development would be inconsistent with the rural character of the area and could worsen traffic problems at an already troublesome intersection.

Kenneth Henry, who lives about three-tenths of a mile away, described Langford Road as largely lined with horse farms, large residential parcels, schools and churches, with no commercial zoning on the road.

“I respectfully object to the rezoning,” Henry said, adding that the intersection of Langford Road and Grover Wilson/Hardscrabble Roads has an unusual configuration and has been the site of fatal accidents.

Teresa Hanna, a 30-year Blythewood resident, said she and her husband moved to the area for acreage, peace and a rural setting. She said residents already have access to grocery stores and other retail in Blythewood and along Hardscrabble Road and in Lake Carolina.

“Do not add to an already convoluted and congested intersection,” Hanna told commissioners. “I ask that you leave the proposed land zoned Homestead.”

Her husband, Brian Hanna, also opposed the request, saying commercial property is already available elsewhere in the Blythewood and Northeast Richland areas.

“Develop one of those,” he said. “They’re in the town centers, or they’re in the commercial districts where commercial stuff is supposed to go.”

During commission discussion, Commissioner Mark Curfman said the Comprehensive Plan appeared specifically intended to discourage this type of commercial encroachment into a low-density area.

“The comp plan clearly is trying to prevent, I think, in my opinion, this kind of thing,” Curfman said. “You have housing. You don’t have a lot of density there. So, converting this to commercial would be out of character.”

Other commissioners, however, explored whether future residential growth could eventually create a need for the kind of commercial development Lydon proposed.

Commissioner Sena Lloyd raised concerns about the Langford Road area being a food desert and not having access to full-service grocery stores, although she noted that the nearest Publix she located was only 4.2 miles from the property.

Planning staff then pointed out that nearby Lake Carolina’s Planned Development District already allows commercial development and that plans have been submitted for a Walmart Supercenter, accompanying outparcels and a fuel canopy.

Commissioner Demetrius Fleming said he understood staff’s position but suggested that future growth in the Langford/Hardscrabble Road area was worth considering. He reasoned that the potential for future growth could warrant commercial rezoning now.

“I understand how things were rural, and then all of a sudden it develops,” Fleming said of his experience in Greenville County. “And so you end up needing more stores, because the density, once it starts growing, it doesn’t stop.”

Fleming acknowledged that such growth could not currently be demonstrated but said it was something to consider, noting that future growth would eventually drive the need for commercial services like a grocery store.

“It is rural now, but I’m not sure if it’s going to continue to stay that way,” he said.

Lloyd also pointed out that General Commercial zoning permits considerably more than a grocery store and suggested to the applicant that there are zoning classifications other than GC that could accommodate a grocery store at that location.

“GC provides for so many other options,” Lloyd said, lamenting that other zoning classifications “were not potentially considered here by the applicant.”

Ultimately, Curfman moved to recommend denial of Case 26-028MA. Commissioner Frierson seconded the motion.

Commissioners Curfman, Fleming, Lloyd, Johnson, Beverly Frierson and Christophe Yonke voted unanimously for the denial recommendation.

Chairman Yonke noted that the recommendation for denial is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.

Next, the rezoning request will go before Richland County Council for a public hearing that is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, in the county council chambers located at 2020 Hampton Street in Columbia. It will be followed by two other readings (votes) by council. County council is not bound by the commission’s recommendation and could vote to approve or deny the request.

The Sept. 22 public hearing is the only time citizens will be allowed to speak for or against the rezoning before council. Speakers are not allowed at the second and third readings. Those who wish to address the issue at the public hearing must arrive a few minutes ahead of the meeting to sign up to speak.

View the packet of information for the rezoning request below. The complete meeting packet can be viewed here.