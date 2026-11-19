A birdseye view of future residential growth in Blythewood

Map/Ashley Ghere

BLYTHEWOOD – Amid public pleas to slow growth in 29016, seventeen residential developments spanning more than 2,000 acres are reshaping the Blythewood area—15 in ZIP 29016 and two nearby sites outside it—accounting for more than 3,166 proposed or planned homes, townhomes and apartments.

That overall total combines 1,574 planned homes, townhomes and current-phase lots across seven developments already under construction with 1,619 proposed homes and apartments across five upcoming projects not yet under construction.

The 3,166-unit total does not include five other developments where The Voice has not verified developer lot counts: Arbordale and Gates of Windermere, both under construction, along with three rezoned properties—Kaiser, South Wilson Boulevard and Big Bear Road—that allow up to 856 additional theoretical units under county zoning.

1. Muller Ridge – 159.44 acres

1251-1335 Muller Road, 29016

Currently under construction

Currently zoned AG (built under existing zoning). This active Pulte Home Co. subdivision has 252 homes reported as planned.

2. Boney Road – 30.84 acres

E/S Boney Rd., 29016

Currently under construction

Property is located inside the Town of Blythewood with R8 zoning (built under existing zoning). There are 77 lots are planned.

3. Oakleaf Chase – 91 acres

11017 Wilson Blvd., 29016

Currently under construction

Property is located inside the Town of Blythewood with R20 zoning (built under existing zoning). This active Pulte Home Co. subdivision will have 108 homes.

4. Blythewood Farms – 240+ acres

158 Langford Rd., 29016

Currently under construction

This subdivision began construction in 2021 after rezoning to R-12 from Rural. Currently, Stanley Martin Homes is building 105 townhome units in addition to the existing 604 lots. The 105 townhomes are located within the Town of Blythewood; the 604 lots are not.

5. Portia Development – 295.44 acres

Bordered by Branham and Sandfield Rds., 29016

Currently under construction

Currently zoned AG (built under existing zoning). Homes are built under the cluster housing option. Owned by Simmons Creek Development, 420 homes are proposed.

6. Arbordale – acreage not yet verified

273 Lemon Tree Crossing, 29045

Currently under construction

Currently zoned AG (built under existing zoning), developed by Eastwood Homes. The Voice was unable to verify acreage and number of lots.

7. Abney Hills Estates (Phase 4)— 131.94 acres

W/S Mount Valley Road, 29016

Currently under construction

Phase 4 construction includes 174 lots in addition to the existing lots in Abney Hills neighborhood (Phases 1-3). Built by Stanley Martin builders under R-12 zoning. Total number of lots from combined phases is 347.

8. E/S Winnsboro Road —133.75 acres

Highway 321 near Blythewood Rd, 29016

Approved for construction

County approved R3 rezoning from AG (third reading Nov. 2026) amid resident opposition and notice questions. The developer proposes 230 homes; R3 would allow about 802 homes.

9. Big Bear Road — 25.77 acres

Big Bear Road, 29016

Approved for construction

County approved R3 rezoning from AG. R3 theoretically allows about 154 homes; The Voice was unable to verify the developer’s proposed lot count.

10. Mount Valley — 310.25 acres

700 & 800 Mount Valley Road, 29016

Approved for construction

County approved R3 rezoning from AG. South Fork Ventures proposes up to 900 units; zoning would allow up to about 1,200 units. Town of Blythewood has proposed annexing Mount Valley.

11. Berrian — 61 acres

Mount Valley and Fulmer Roads, 29016

Seeking R5 zoning; awaiting Town vote

South Fork Ventures is seeking to rezone from AG to R5 within the Town of Blythewood. A final vote is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23. South Fork proposed 93 homes; rezoning would allow for approximately 372 lots.

12. Kaiser — 157.44 acres

214 Blythebrook and 1509 Fulmer roads, 29016

Approved for construction

County approved rezoning from AG to R2. Developer’s proposed lots are not verified by The Voice. Zoning allows for approximately 330 units.

13. Gates of Windermere – acreage not yet verified

446 Gatesbrook Drive, 29016

Currently under construction

Mungo Homes is building. The Voice was unable to verify other information about the development.

14. Palomino Estates Apartments — 22.6 acres

10424 Wilson Blvd., 29016

Construction to begin Feb. 2027

To be built under existing GC zoning (rezoning was not required). Pedcor proposes 216 apartments in nine three-story buildings, plus 24 garages, pool and clubhouse.

15. South Wilson Blvd. — 88.62 acres

South side of Wilson Blvd., 29016

Approved for construction

County approved rezoning from AG to R3. R3 theoretically allows approximately 372 homes; proposed lots are unverified.

16. 9317 Wilson Boulevard —78.79 acres

9317 Wilson Blvd., 29203

Approved for construction

County approved rezoning to R3 from AG. Developer proposed 180 lots; R3 allows for approximately 328 lots.

17. Swygert Road — 262 acres

1049 Swygert Road, 29016

Currently under construction

Zoned RU (built under existing zoning). Builder Mungo Homes plans to construct 411 homes on the site while maintaining an approximate 100-acre buffer.