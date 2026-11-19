Fairfield County remembers Probate Judge Brad Caulder’s lasting impact

Late Fairfield County Probate Judge Brad Caulder, right, with his wife Marcy and children Brantley and Landon. | Marcy Rice Caulder

WINNSBORO – The morning after Fairfield County Probate Judge Bradley “Brad” Caulder passed away, courthouse employees stepped outside and lined the street. As the sheriff’s escort brought the late judge and his family by, his colleagues stood in quiet tribute to a man who had spent nearly two decades serving the county he never wanted to leave.

Brad, 46, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026—just eight days after Fairfield County voters reelected him to a second term as probate judge in the 2026 general election. Over the past week, a portrait has emerged of a man whose legacy had far less to do with the nameplate on his office door and so much more to do with the way he treated the people walking through it.

“Titles and positions tell only a small part of Brad Caulder’s story,” the sheriff’s office shared on Facebook. “His true legacy will be found in his faith, the family he loved, the friendships he built, and the countless people whose lives were better because they knew him.”

Brad’s life was rooted in Fairfield County. He attended Gordon Elementary, Fairfield Primary, Mount Zion, Fairfield Intermediate and Fairfield Middle schools before graduating from Richard Winn Academy in 1998. He left briefly to earn a business administration degree from the University of South Carolina in 2002.

His commitment to serving the community ran in the family: his father, Tony, served locally as a teacher, coach and school bus transportation supervisor, while his mother, Beth, worked for years as a pharmacist at Economy Drug Store and CVS in Winnsboro.

When Brad married his wife, Marcy, in 2003, deciding where to live was never a question – Fairfield County was where they wanted to be. They settled in Adger to raise their children, Landon and Brantley.

“My wife and I chose to raise our family here because we cherish our community and the relationships we have developed through the years,” Brad wrote to voters during his first run for probate judge in 2022. “Fairfield County is our home and always will be.”

Brad wore nearly every hat the county had to offer over his 17 years there. Starting his county career in 2003, he served as public works director, human resources manager, human resources director and, ultimately, probate judge.

In August 2026, Brad spoke to a full audience about the probate process as a part of Fairfield County Library’s community conversations. | Fairfield County Library

When Fairfield County Council faced sudden administrative vacancies in June 2021, council turned to Brad to step in as interim county administrator with just a day’s notice before the county would fall out of compliance with state law. True to his unassuming nature, Brad declined to move into the administrator’s suite, choosing instead to work out of his familiar HR office.

“We will work as a team to continue to provide services for the citizens,” he told The Voice at the time.

Just over a year later, voters elected him probate judge in a landslide to succeed longtime Judge Pam Renwick. After winning a competitive Democratic primary in June 2026, voters chose him again in the November general election.

In the days since his death, colleagues have shared memories on Facebook, remembering Brad less for his work and more for the unhurried way he dealt with people.

Janice Boney Webb recalled Brad stopping in on his last day as HR director to offer advice on preparing for retirement.

“He was the most genuine person with his time and advice,” Webb wrote.

Andrew Buchina echoed that sentiment, noting that when he first began working for Fairfield County, Brad “took time and set me up to have a better life.” Former county employee Mike Tanner called him “one of the best employees Fairfield ever had,” crediting Brad with doing “so much for me and my department.”

His warmth followed him into the probate office and across county lines. Ashley Thomas of the Richland County Probate Court said she spoke with Brad frequently as they collaborated to serve residents dealing with mental illness. When she finally met him in person at a conference six months ago, she said she couldn’t help giving him a hug.

“What a genuinely sweet man,” Thomas wrote. “His sincere kindness was palpable. The world will be a much darker place without him in it.”

In an official statement, Fairfield County noted that Brad “made a lasting difference in our county and in the lives of its citizens” through his “dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to public service.”

Brad, right, hands out trophies to a team he coached at Drawdy Park. | Allison Spires

For those who simply crossed paths with Brad around town, his genuine spirit was just as lasting. Joanne Shaw noted that “he always took the time to say hello and talk,” while Robinette Singleton remembered that “he always had the brightest smile and kind words to say in every conversation we shared.”

“Such a light in our community,” wrote Miranda Garcia-Boyd. “Even through it all he remained so kind, helpful, and had a dedication to Fairfield County that was rare!”

Outside county offices, much of Winnsboro knew him as “Mr. Brad.”

He was a regular in the dugouts, coaching teams at Drawdy Park when his kids were playing there. Starting in 2012, he served as youth team director at First Baptist Church of Winnsboro.

Alongside Marcy, Brad helped carry on the church’s Live Nativity each December, often serving as its narrator, his Southern drawl easily recognizable. On Sundays, he led the children’s sermon from the sanctuary steps, ending lessons by handing out pieces of candy—a small tradition that continued even at his funeral, where Rev. Mark Chapman asked attendees to take a piece of candy on their way out in Brad’s honor.

During Monday’s service, Chapman recalled Brad’s constant willingness to step up without being asked.

“He was just gonna do it,” Chapman told the overflowing sanctuary. “He wanted the kids to know [about Jesus].”

Brad led Bible studies, chaperoned youth retreats, drove the church bus on mission trips, baptized young people and even officiated weddings for students he had watched grow up. Each fall, he helped gather church youth and volunteers to collect and pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child—an effort that brought more than 1,600 boxes to the church’s workshop in 2024 alone.

Brad, standing second from left, was as an integral part of involving youth in First Baptist Church’s Operation Christmas Child program. | File photo

But what he endured privately was what made Brad’s easy smile and sense of peace even more remarkable to those who knew him.

On Oct. 25, 2010, Brad received a lifesaving double lung transplant at Duke University Hospital. One year later, he marked the anniversary on Facebook, thanking his anonymous donor and quoting Scripture about quiet, selfless giving. He closed his post with four words: “Donate Life, Jesus Does.”

During Monday’s funeral, his 17-year-old daughter, Brantley, spoke about the quiet strength behind her father’s smile. In addition to living with transplanted lungs, Brad had been battling cancer.

In August 2021 when Brad attended the ribbon cutting at the new ER in Winnsboro as Interim County Administrator, he had a surprise reunion with Dr. David Zaas, who helped prepare him for his double lung transplant at Duke. | File photo

“He never stopped praising God,” Brantley told the congregation. “When most people would have questioned why God was allowing him to suffer, my daddy continued to thank Him for every blessing. He showed me what true faith looks like, not just through his words, but through the way he lived his life.”

“Sixteen years ago, my daddy received a lung transplant that gave him a second chance at life and a chance for me to get to know him,” she said. “And even though those lungs weren’t the ones he was born with, they gave me sixteen more years with my daddy.”

Those lungs also gave Brad 16 more years to make an impact on the people of Fairfield County—a gift he never seemed to take lightly.

His gratitude for that extra time showed in how he lived, what he said and how he treated the people around him. Brad had an approachable kindness that put people at ease. He was not one to dominate a conversation, but he was never guarded about his faith. After another candidate shared part of her testimony at an election forum earlier this year, Brad opened his remarks simply: “I love Jesus too,” he said. “He’s my best friend.”

It was that faith that helped him keep his trademark composure.

“Through it all, I never once heard him complain,” Melissa Pridgeon wrote on Facebook.

During Monday’s service, Chapman recalled visiting him just weeks ago and being amazed to hear Brad had still been getting on the treadmill.

“For over 15 years, Brad lived a miracle,” Chapman said. “And his miracle makes us better.”

On Facebook, Dave Roberts said that miracle showed up in how Brad lived every day.

“He loved people. He was so kind and compassionate, and his life and character showed this consistently,” Roberts wrote. “He also loved this community. He is now hearing those words, ‘well done thy good and faithful servant.’”

After winning his first term as probate judge in 2022, Brad placed a simple ad in The Voice, thanking voters. Beside his portrait sat a single line: “I am honored to serve you, Fairfield County!”

For a man who never sought the spotlight, those eight words were plenty. His seventeen years of did the talking for him.

Brad is survived by his wife, Marcy; his son, Landon; his daughter, Brantley; his parents, Tony and Beth Caulder; his brother, Martin (Ashley); his sister, Grayson Caulder Garner (Thomas); his parents-in-law, Joel and Cathy Rice; and extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Winnsboro First Baptist Church, Operation Christmas Child, Richard Winn Academy or a charity of choice.